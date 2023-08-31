CoinsDo Announces Participation in TOKEN2049: Spotlight on Digital Asset Custody Solutions and the Future of Web3

CoinsDo, a leader in innovative non-custodial digital asset custody solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in TOKEN2049, slated to take place from 13-14 September in Singapore.

SINGAPORE , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global hub for the finest in the Web3 domain, TOKEN2049 resonates as the rendezvous of visionaries where entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and international media converge for dynamic exchanges.

At the heart of CoinsDo's presentation is Weh Ming, their Business Development Manager, and the force behind the brand's strategic global outreach. Reflecting on the significance of this platform, Weh Ming shared, "TOKEN2049 offers a one-of-a-kind platform for industry frontrunners, and we're exhilarated to share our narrative. At CoinsDo, we're driven by the mission to provide secure, scalable solutions, empowering businesses in the ever-evolving Web3 landscape."



CoinsDo's spotlight at the event will focus on their state-of-the-art non-custodial digital asset custody solution. Built for businesses that handle significant volumes of digital assets on a daily basis, CoinsDo’s decentralized solution provides them unparalleled ease and security in the withdrawal, deposit, collection, and dispatch of digital assets.



CoinsDo’s recent participation in the WebX 2023 conference highlighted a pressing concern – a noticeable knowledge gap in comprehending the intricacies and significance of digital asset custody. TOKEN2049 presents the ideal stage for them to address and enlighten businesses on the vital role of secure, decentralized custodianship in this digital age.

As CoinsDo gears up for this significant event, the clarion call is clear: ensure the sanctity and security of your digital assets. We invite all attendees to seize this opportunity. Visit booth M32 on level 5 of Marina Bay Sands, where Weh Ming and the CoinsDo team will be on hand to offer insights, share stories, and guide businesses on a journey toward robust digital asset protection.

About CoinsDo



CoinsDo is a Singaporean company at the forefront of non-custodial digital asset custody solutions. With a focus on security and scalability, CoinsDo provides the infrastructure that companies and individuals alike require to enter and thrive in the web3 space.





Visit them at their booth, located at Level 5 of Marina Bay Sands, M32! They will be excited to connect with all attendees and exchange valuable insights.



Website: https://www.coinsdo.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/coinsdogroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinsdo/



Weh Ming cs at coinsdo.com