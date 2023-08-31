Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market is Anticipated to Gain US$ 3.08 billion by 2027, Expanding at a 5.5% CAGR: TMR Report

Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are becoming more and more popular throughout the world as a result of the increasing financial load and difficulties the healthcare sector is experiencing as a result of the increased prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for positive airway pressure devices was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.86 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to advance with a 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The market is likely to reach US$ 3.08 billion by the end of the said forecast period.



The growth of PAP devices globally has been strongly supported by the excellent repayment plans offered by the protection providers particularly in countries like the United States. This has pushed patients to choose a sleep apnea therapy, which has led to a significant increase in PAP device acceptance. The market's growth would likely be fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.56 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.08 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 223 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Application, End-user, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Compumedics Limited, CareFusion Corporation (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Apex Medical Corp., and Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.).

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2018, the CPAP category dominated the market.

During the forecast period, a faster growth rate for the BiPAP sector is anticipated.

During the forecast period, a growth in the number of obese patients is anticipated to fuel the CPAP sector.

In 2018, the sleep apnea market held a significant portion of the worldwide PAP devices market.

In 2018, a significant portion of the global market was made up by the hospitals & sleep sector.

In 2018, North America had a sizeable portion of the worldwide market..

Market Trends for Positive Airway Pressure Devices

In 2018, the hospital and sleep category had a sizable portion of the worldwide market, followed by home care settings. During the projected period, a rise in the number of sleep labs is anticipated to fuel the hospitals & sleep labs sector.

With 7 to 8 beds in a lab, there were over 4,700 sleep centers or laboratories in the United States in 2017. These labs are either autonomous or housed in medical facilities or universities.

The home care settings segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR during the projected period.



Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the positive airway pressure devices market in different regions. These are:

In 2018, North America held a sizable part of the worldwide market, followed by Europe. North America's significant market share in global market in 2018 is responsible for the early adoption of technologically sophisticated goods, like portable PAP devices, for the treatment of sleep apnea.

A sizable number of medical device firms that sell PAP devices in the area and advantageous medical reimbursement rules in both the United States and Canada drives the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period because of the region's untapped potential, growing elderly population, and rising awareness of illness conditions.



Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Key Players

Key firms have a wide geographic reach and are present in many PAP device markets. Manufacturers through acquisition & cooperation strategies and the development of technologically enhanced PAP devices are addressing the unmet requirements of a sizable segment of the sleep apnea patient population.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global positive airway pressure devices market:

ResMed Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Philips Healthcare (Philips Group)

3B Medical Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Lowenstein Medical (Lowenstein Group)

Compumedics Limited

CareFusion Corporation (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Apex Medical Corp.

Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.).

Developments by the key players in the global market for positive airway pressure devices are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Philips 2021 A strategic alliance between Philips and Dutch SAZ group was established to provide patients with obstructive sleep apnea with a full range of observation, monitoring, and self-management services. ResMed 2021 ResMed's next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) gadget, the AirSense 11, was introduced in the United States.

It is intended to aid those who suffer from sleep apnea. Royal Philips 2021 Royal Philips updated the recall notification in order to address identified possible health hazards associated to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in certain Philips Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices.

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Segmentation

Product

CPAP

BiPAP

APAP



Application

Sleep Apnea

COPD

Others



End-user

Hospitals & Sleep Labs

Home Care Settings

Others



Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



