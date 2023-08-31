Toilet Seat Sanitizer Market to Garner US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031, States Transparency Market Research

Implementation of stringent government regulations to achieve environmental compliance and increase in hygiene standards in the food & beverage sector are projected to augment market expansion in the future

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toilet seat sanitizer market is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031. The market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1.2 billion by 2031. As of 2023, the market is likely to reach US$ US$ 726.71 million. As awareness about maintaining personal and community hygiene rises, demand for toilet disinfectant products is increasing.



Toilet seat sanitizers are particularly popular in public restrooms, such as those found in airports, restaurants, and shopping malls. They are also used in other settings, such as hospitals and schools, where maintaining good hygiene is particularly important. Their use has become increasingly common in recent years, as more people have become aware of the risks associated with using unclean toilet seats.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated sales of toilet disinfectants and sanitizers. According to recent research conducted by Sun Yat-Sen University, China, the novel coronavirus can also spread through the fecal-oral route, in addition to respiratory droplets. Thus, demand for toilet seat sanitizer with high alcohol content is likely to spur expansion in the future.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 683.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Pack Size, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Cleenol Group Ltd.,Dragon Edge Group,Johnson & Johnson,Kimbley-Clark,Proctor & Gamble,Reckitt Benckiser,Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited,Rubbermaid Commercial Products,SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.,The Clorox Company

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the toilet seat sanitizer market size totaled US$ 683 million.

The market was slated to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.4% from 2022 to 2033.

By type, toilet seat sanitizer sprays are expected to experience sales expansion at over 6% CAGR.

Commercial applications of toilet seat sanitizers to occupy over 25% of the market share in 2023.

By distribution channel, online sales are expected to surge, accounting for 1/10th of all sales channels.

From 2023 to 2031, the toilet seat sanitizer market is forecast to expand 1.6x.

Toilet Seat Sanitizers Market Drivers

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D of new products with ingredients that are more effective. They are also launching different types of toilet seat sanitizers that offer instant foaming for quicker and easier hygiene wash with little or no water.

Maintaining a high level of economic efficiency is important in industries to achieve desired outcomes. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on customer preferences for non-toxic and automatic foam dispensers with refillable and disposable cartridges.

Toilet seat sanitizer sprays are often more effective than other types of toilet seat sanitizers such as wipes or gels. Sprays can provide better coverage and can penetrate more deeply into the crevices of the toilet seat, helping ensure a more thorough sanitization.



Regional Analysis of the Toilet Sanitizers Market

North America is expected to emerge as an opportunistic market. The United States leads in the North American market, accumulating a revenue share of nearly 20%.

Emphasis on promoting personal and public hygiene awareness is an important growth driver for the market for toilet seat sanitizers in North America.

Europe is projected to account for the largest share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in focus on hygiene and cleanliness in public spaces, growth in awareness about the risks associated with exposure to bacteria and other microorganisms, and surge in travel and tourism are driving market trajectory in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The following are some prominent toilet seat sanitizer manufacturers profiled by TMR:

Cleenol Group Ltd.

Dragon Edge Group

Johnson & Johnson

Kimbley-Clark

Proctor & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

Rubbermaid Commercial Products

SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.

The Clorox Company

The market appears to be consolidated. The aforementioned players rely on comprehensive research and development initiatives. Of specific interest is the development of eco-friendly toilet seat sanitizers. This is in response to growing sustainability concerns.

Developments by the key players in the global market for Toilet Seat Sanitizer are:

Market Player Product Offering Cleenol Group Ltd. Cleenol’s Lift Bath & Washroom Cleaner D34 is suitable for light to medium soiling. It is used for cleaning and descaling taps, bath showers and ceramic and porcelain surfaces.

is suitable for light to medium soiling. It is used for cleaning and descaling taps, bath showers and ceramic and porcelain surfaces. The company also offers a wide range of toilet cleaners. These cleaners are available in four fragrances: floral, apple, lemon, and pine. The Clorox Company Clorox’s disinfecting wipes and Clean-Up Cleaner Bleach help eliminate all harmful pathogens. The latter product kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses on the toilet seat and removes allergens.

help eliminate all harmful pathogens. The latter product kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses on the toilet seat and removes allergens. The wet wipes offered by the company help eradicate COVID-19 viruses, staph, E.coli and Salmonella, as well as prevent bacterial growth for up to 24 hours. Procter & Gamble P&G’s wide array of toilet cleaners includes a product known as the Pee Safe Toilet Sanitizer Spray.

The product protects individuals from germs found in public toilets. It kills over 99% of germs. It also prevents the onset of UTIs, especially in women. Reckitt Benckiser Reckitt Benckiser’s Lysol Power Toilet Bowl Cleaner removes tough stains and toilet bowl rings. It also removes nearly 100% of all bacteria and viruses.

Global Toilet Seat Sanitizer Market Segmentation

Type

Sprays

Liquids

Wipes



Pack Size

Sprays Up to 50 ml 51 ml -100 ml 101 ml-150 ml Above 150 ml

Liquids Up to 100 ml 101 ml -200 ml

Wipes Up to 40 Wipes 41 Wipes – 60 Wipes 61 Wipes – 80 Wipes More than 80 Wipes





Price

High

Low

Medium



End-user

Residential

Commercial Hotels Restaurants Hospitals Others (Corporate Offices, Institutes, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Pharmacy Stores Other Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



