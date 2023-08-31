Oxygen Scavenger Market Size Expected To Reach $3.16 Billion By 2027

Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oxygen scavenger market forecast, the oxygen scavenger market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global oxygen scavenger industry is due to the increase in demand from the food and beverage industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest oxygen scavenger market share. Major oxygen scavenger companies include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., BASF SE, Clariant, Ecolab, Accepta Ltd., Arkema Group, Eastman Chemical Company, PolyOne Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Oxygen Scavenger Market Segments

• By Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

• By Composition: Organic, Inorganic

• By Form: Sachets, Canisters, Bottle Caps And Labels, OS Films And Pet Bottles, Liquid, Powder

• By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil And gas, Chemical, Pulp And Paper

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oxygen scavengers, also known as oxygen absorbers, are a chemical substance used as a corrosion inhibitor in packaging, production separation, seawater injection systems, and oil and gas production facilities to reduce or completely remove oxygen from fluids and enclosed spaces. This prevents oxygen-induced corrosion.

