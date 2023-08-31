Global Malted Milk Food Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Malted Milk Food Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Malted Milk Food Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s malted milk food market forecast, the malted milk food market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.69 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global malted milk food industry is due to the rising demand for flavored milk. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest malted milk food market share. Major malted milk food companies include Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Imperial Malts Ltd., SSP Pvt Ltd., Family Cereal Sdn Bhd, Muntons PLC.

Malted Milk Food Market Segments

● By Source: Wheat, Barley, Other Sources

● By Product Type: Milk, Powder

● By Packaging: Tins, Jars, Carton Packs, Other Packaging

● By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The malted milk food refers to products made by blending milk with the mash liquid which is produced by a mash of the barley malt and wheat flour. Malted milk food contains a high-quality nutritional value offering convenience, digestibility, and palatability. It is a beneficial supplement to enhance memory, immunity, and concentration.

