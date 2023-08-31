BTSE Debuts Cutting-Edge DEX on Orderly Network Amidst Surging Demand for Streamlined DeFi Platforms

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape continues to evolve, BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, unveils its innovative Decentralized Exchange (DEX) powered by the Orderly Network. Built atop the advanced NEAR blockchain, this revolutionary exchange, BTSE DEX , epitomizes the marriage between decentralized trading and the unmatched user experience of centralized platforms.



Rooted in Innovation and Growth

The pivot towards DeFi underscores BTSE's commitment to market demand and the undeniable growth potential of this crypto sub-sector. Beyond addressing the burgeoning interest in DeFi, the BTSE DEX also stands as a testament to the white-label prowess of the business. Capitalizing on its robust background in UI/UX, seamless fiat-crypto transition, and wallet integration, BTSE is poised to infuse centralized exchange (CEX) expertise to redefine the DeFi user journey.

The BTSE DEX Difference

Blurring the lines between decentralized and centralized exchanges, BTSE DEX promises:

A seamless integration with Orderly's order book infrastructure, assuring trades reminiscent of conventional centralized platforms.

Superior liquidity, courtesy of Orderly Network's extensive market maker nexus, ensuring minimal trading slippage and competitive spreads.

A versatile trading platform facilitating transactions across diverse markets, offering traders the best of both CEX and DEX worlds.



Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE, stated, "BTSE DEX is not just a platform but a vision to become the preferred DeFi trading hub for NEAR Protocol enthusiasts. We aim to simplify, secure, and amplify DeFi trading opportunities. At BTSE, we're charting the future of crypto 'retailization' for the masses."

Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE, said, "In these turbulent times, our focus remains unwavering - empowering crypto investors. Leveraging the trust BTSE has cultivated, Orderly's technical brilliance, and the rising allure of DeFi, we're set to redefine crypto trading."

Distinctive Features Powered by NEAR

Unmatched Liquidity: Thanks to Orderly’s robust orderbook and off-chain market makers.

Self-Custody: Users retain control, connecting their NEAR wallets to BTSE DEX.

Cost-Effective: Users enjoy transaction fees as low as 0.1%.

Ethereum <> NEAR Token Bridging: Through Rainbow Bridge or MultiChain at nominal gas fees.

Expansive Token Range: BTSE DEX offers several popular tokens for both spot and futures trading, including BTC, AURORA, ETH, NEAR, REF, SWEAT, USDT, WBTC and more.

Hassle-Free Wallet Funding: With BTSE.com enabling native withdrawals on the NEAR chain at minimal costs.

Ran Yi, Co-founder of Orderly Network, commented, "We're thrilled about this partnership with BTSE, a testament to the power of Orderly's infrastructure. Now, BTSE users can seamlessly transition between the centralized and decentralized worlds, experiencing the consistency in user interface they love. BTSE's decision to bridge both worlds underscores their commitment to innovation and their user-centric approach."

The BTSE DEX Roadmap

Future enhancements for BTSE DEX encompass the addition of more tokens available for both spot and futures trading, community-driven token listings, invigorating trading contests, and lucrative trading rebates. Moreover, an exclusive ecosystem centered around the BTSE token awaits users.

In addition, the upcoming multichain EVM expansion by Orderly is poised to redefine interoperability, heralding a new era of seamless DeFi integrations and broadened access.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

About BTSE DEX

At BTSE DEX, we ensure DeFi investors experience seamless and efficient trading with minimal slippage, thanks to our deep liquidity and tight spreads. Our platform is powered by Orderly’s permissionless, decentralized exchange protocol built on NEAR, offering a secure and cutting-edge trading environment.

Our order book solution merges the speed and convenience of centralized exchanges with the decentralized DeFi experience. This empowers digital asset investors to seize simple, secure, and efficient trading opportunities in the realm of decentralized finance.

As we grow, BTSE DEX aims to become the preferred destination for DeFi traders on NEAR Protocol, with exciting EVM support on the horizon. Learn more at dex.btse.com

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is an omnichain trading infrastructure that unifies liquidity across blockchains. The platform aims to be the ultimate trading lego for seamless dApp integration by builders on any blockchain.

Orderly Network is transforming DeFi by combining the transparency and composability of DEXs with the speed and performance of CEXs.

Read more at https://orderly.network/

