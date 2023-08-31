Beachhead Solutions Releases the “MSP Guide to Compliance and Regulation”

MSPs and other industry experts discuss how MSPs can secure and grow their practices by better understanding FTC Safeguards, HIPAA, cybersecurity assessments, CMMC, and cyber insurance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the availability of the MSP Guide to Compliance and Regulation.



Featuring won’t-find-it-anywhere-else expert advice from MSP-industry leaders and covering FTC Safeguards, HIPAA, cybersecurity assessments, CMMC, and cyber insurance, the report guides MSPs through protecting their practices and clients from security and compliance risks. The paper is unique in focusing not only on demystifying the current complexities of evolving cybersecurity mandates with first-hand knowledge, but also offers thoughts on how MSPs can develop and harness compliance expertise to win more customers.

The report includes incisive subject matter primers and expert Q&As on five of the most nuanced and potentially advantageous compliance topics facing MSPs right now, including:

FTC Safeguards: Expert Jon DePerro, Chief Compliance Officer at Visibility MSP, explains the recently implemented FTC Safeguards Rule that has thousands of SMBs urgently seeking out MSP expertise. The FTC now calls for any business under its jurisdiction that transfers money to and from customers to maintain an information security program that complies with detailed practices, such as continuous security testing, data encryption, access controls, employee security training, and more. DePerro outlines the opportunity for MSPs, and why MSPs that understand compliance will increasingly win away customers from those that don’t.

HIPAA: Paul Redding, Vice President Channel, Engagement & Cybersecurity of the Compliancy Group, provides a thorough primer on the latest requirements and strategies for MSPs with healthcare industry clients that must maintain HIPAA compliance. From the importance of Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) to understanding HICP guidelines, changing attacker practices, and evolving fine enforcement, Redding delivers expert advice for developing successful HIPAA compliance offerings.

Cybersecurity Assessments: Frank Gurnee, Channel Director at Security Studio, imparts a crucial understanding of cybersecurity assessments’ role in enabling MSP clients to win business in regulated industries. Gurnee makes it clear how MSPs should utilize cybersecurity assessments to inform a holistic approach to risk reduction, and how MSPs can help clients flip security from a pain point to a competitive asset by doing so.

CMMC: Aaron Wyant, President of Dispatch Tech, walks MSPs through the specific cybersecurity requirements for each level of CMMC 2.0 compliance. To be eligible to bid on defense contracts, organizations must submit the results of a Basic Contractor Self-Assessment, and provide a detailed Plan of Action and Milestones outlining a complete process for implementing all necessary cybersecurity improvements. Wyant guides MSPs in how to stand out as ideal partners for organizations facing those challenging processes.

Cyber Insurance: Larry Meador, Channel Chief at DataStream Cyber Insurance, immerses MSP readers in the specifics of cyber insurance policies and how their requirements are based on those of major compliance mandates. MSPs can offer clients decisive value by ensuring that their cybersecurity protections meet the detailed terms and conditions of their policies, and by producing the documentation required for claims to be paid.



“This unique report assembles a treasure trove of expertise from accomplished MSP-industry leaders, sharing current strategies that continue to prove successful across major facets of the cybersecurity regulatory mandate landscape,” said Cam Roberson, VP Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “Today’s MSPs face a swelling pressure to understand and meet their responsibilities and opportunities associated with clients’ compliance requirements. We’re glad to share these expert insights with MSPs, and to offer a roadmap for achieving marketplace differentiation by delivering the correct cybersecurity compliance capabilities and support.”

The report also details the many compliance controls that the BeachheadSecure platform satisfies, including NIST, CMMC, ISO 27001, and others.

