Sonar Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Sonar Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Sonar Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sonar systems market forecast, the sonar systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.01 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global sonar systems industry is due to the rising number of terrorist attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest sonar systems market share. Major sonar systems companies include Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, NAVICO, L3Harris Technologies Inc., ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.
Sonar Systems Market Segments
• By Product: Hull-Mounted Sonar, Stern-Mounted Sonar, Dipping Sonar, Sonobuoy
• By Installation: Fixed, Deployable
• By Acoustic Frequency: Ultrasonic, Infrasonic
• By Application: Anti-Submarine Warfare, Port Security, Mine Detection and Countermeasure Systems, Search and Rescue, Navigation, Diver Detection, Seabed Terrain Investigation, Scientific
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The sonar systems refer to systems based on the SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging) technology. Sonar is a technique in which sound waves are propagated at a certain frequency for mapping distances and objects, especially in marine navigation, since sound waves can travel a longer distance in the water than radar and light waves. Sound waves emitted or reflected by an object are detected by sonar apparatus and analyzed by software to develop nautical charts, locate underwater hazards, map objects on the seafloor such as shipwrecks, and map the seafloor itself.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sonar Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sonar Systems Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
