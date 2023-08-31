Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on National Day

VIETNAM, August 31 -

HÀ NỘI – Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday, on the occasion of the 78th National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

Prominent among them were State President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

On September 2, 78 years ago, at Ba Đình Square, President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

Later, the delegation offered incense and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street near the mausoleum.

On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths in tribute to the late leader and fallen combatants.

In HCM City, a delegation of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, the city branch of the VFF led by Politburo member, and Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên paid homage to President Hồ Chí Minh and President Tôn Đức Thắng at the city branch of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in District 4. VNA/VNS