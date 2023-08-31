PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release

August 31, 2023 Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the announcement to suspend implementation of the revised IACAT travel guidelines

August 31, 2023 We thank the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for heeding our call to suspend the implementation of the revised IACAT travel guidelines. This is indeed a testament that our government listens. But our work does not stop here. We look forward to a dialogue with Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and the IACAT council to resolve the issues and find better solutions to combat human trafficking. Our position remains. The revised IACAT travel guidelines are unreasonable, prone to abuse, and misplaced. The government should not put the burden on our kababayans but instead strengthen their programs against trafficking.