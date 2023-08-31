Pia brings breastfeeding advocacy to Pasig

The health of mothers and their babies is the collective responsibility of the community.

This was the overarching theme as Team Pinay In Action (PIA), Senator Pia S. Cayetano's advocacy arm, held a seminar on breastfeeding in the city of Pasig on Thursday (August 31).

Conducted in partnership with Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, the seminar gathered hundreds of breastfeeding and expectant mothers, city health officers and staff, and community health workers at Rizal High School, the city's biggest public high school.

Senator Cayetano is the principal author and sponsor of the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act (Republic Act No.10028), which seeks to support and normalize the culture of breastfeeding across the country.

The activity is also part of the senator's year-round advocacy to ensure the health of mothers and young infants in the most natural, sustainable, and inexpensive way - through breastfeeding.

Nurse Kriezl Ordiales, a member of the city's Breastfeeding Support Group, said sustained community education is necessary, particularly for first-time mothers to learn about the proper ways to breastfeed and the many benefits of breast milk.

"Usually po, sa first-time moms, hindi pa sila marunong magpadede. So tinuturuan po natin sila sa proper latching, tamang hakap po pag nagpapadede, at proper positioning," shared Ordiales in an interview.

She adds that her group helps mothers know the right steps to express and properly store their milk.

Nutritionist Eileen Cruz of the Pasig City Health Department agrees. She said that mothers are encouraged to seek advice at their health centers, and from the city's Breastfeeding Support Group.

"Tumataas po ang ating exclusive breastfeeding dahil na rin po sa support ng ating city at sa pagtutulungan ng bawat barangay. Marami pong support na nanggagaling sa government at non-government organizations, gayundin po sa ating health center staff," she noted.

For Gianna Esteban, a first-time expectant mom from Barangay Ugong, the seminar helped convince her of the many benefits of breastfeeding.

"Yes naman po! Para maging healthy si baby tsaka less gastos," remarked Esteban.

Ordialez and Cruz thanked Senator Cayetano for organizing the seminar, which they said complements the city's programs for the welfare of mothers, and to eliminate malnutrition among babies and young children.

Esteban also relayed her gratitude to the senator: "Thank you po sa pa-seminar and sana next year mayroon pa uli para sa mga ibang mommy naman."

Breastfeeding advocacy ni Pia, inihatid sa Pasig

Ang kalusugan ng mga nanay at ng kanilang sanggol ay kolektibong responsibilidad ng buong komunidad.

Ito ang tema nang magsagawa ng seminar sa wastong pagpapasuso ang Team Pinay In Action (PIA) ni Senadora Pia Cayetano sa lungsod ng Pasig noong Huwebes, Agosto 31.

Katuwang si Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, isinagawa ang seminar na nilahukan ng daan-daang mga nanay at nagbubuntis. Lumahok din ang health officers at barangay health workers sa seminar na ginawa sa Rizal High School.

Si Senadora Cayetano ang pangunahing nagsulong ng Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act (Republic Act No.10028), na naglalayong itaguyod ang kultura ng breastfeeding sa buong bansa.

Bahagi rin ang seminar ng tuluy-tuloy na adbokasiya ng senadora para iangat ang kaalaman ng publiko sa breastfeeding, na aniya'y maituturing na pinaka-natural at epektibong paraan para masiguro ang kalusugan ng mga sanggol.

Ayon kay Kriezl Ordiales, isang nurse at miyembro ng member Breastfeeding Support Group ng lungsod, mahalaga ang mga kahalintulad na seminar, lalo na para makumbinsi ang mga first-time mothers ukol sa mga benepisyo ng breast milk.

"Usually po, sa first-time moms, hindi pa sila marunong magpadede. So tinuturuan po natin sila sa proper latching, tamang hakap po pag nagpapadede, at proper positioning," pagbabahagi ni Ordiales sa isang panayam.

Ang grupo rin ni Ordiales ang nagtuturo sa mga nanay kung paano ang wastong pag-express at storage ng kanilang gatas.

Sang-ayon dito si Eileen Cruz, nutritionist sa Pasig City Health Department. Ayon sa kanya, hinihikayat ng lokal na pamahalaan ang mga nanay na sumangguni sa kanilang barangay health center at sa Breastfeeding Support Group para sa kanilang mga katanungan.

"Tumataas po ang ating exclusive breastfeeding dahil na rin po sa support ng ating city at sa pagtutulungan ng bawat barangay. Marami pong support na nanggagaling sa government at non-government organizations, gayundin po sa ating health center staff," dagdag pa nya.

Para naman kay Gianna Esteban ng Barangay Ugong na nagbubuntis sa kanyang unang anak, nakatulong ang seminar para malaman nya ang mga benepisyo ng gatas ng ina.

"Yes naman po! Para maging healthy si baby tsaka less gastos," ayon kay Esteban.

Pinasalamatan nina Ordialez at Cruz si Senadora Cayetano para sa isinagawang seminar, na anila'y makakatulong sa mga programa ng siyudad sa maternal health at para labanan ang malnutrisyon sa mga sanggol at bata.

Lubos din ang pasasalamat ni Esteban kay Senadora Pia: "Thank you po sa pa-seminar and sana next year mayroon pa uli para sa mga ibang mommy naman."