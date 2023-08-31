Wi-Fi 6 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the Wi-Fi 6 market size is predicted to reach $62.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 37.8%.

The growth in the Wi-Fi 6 market is due to increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi. North America region is expected to hold the largest Wi-Fi 6 market share. Major players in the Wi-Fi 6 market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, NETGEAR, Juniper Networks, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Extreme Networks.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

• By Devices: Mesh Routers, Wireless Access Points, Home Gateways, Wireless Repeaters

• By Commercial Use: Enterprises, Consumers

• By End Users: Education, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Smart Cities

• By Geography: The global Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7491&type=smp

The Wi-Fi 6 refers to the next generation standard in WiFi technology. WiFi 6 also known as "AX WIFI" or"802.11ax WiFi" builds and improves on the current 802.11ac WiFi standard. WiFi 6 was originally built-in response to the growing number of devices in the world. WiFi 6(802.11ax) is designed to improve speed, increase efficiency, and reduce congestion in heavy bandwidth usage scenarios.

Read More On The Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wifi-6-global-market-report#

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Wi-Fi 6 Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wi-Fi 6 Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wi Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wifi-analytics-global-market-report

Broadband Internet Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/broadband-internet-services-global-market-report

WiFi As A Service Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wifi-as-a-service-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

