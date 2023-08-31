Wi-Fi 6 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the Wi-Fi 6 market size is predicted to reach $62.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 37.8%.
The growth in the Wi-Fi 6 market is due to increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi. North America region is expected to hold the largest Wi-Fi 6 market share. Major players in the Wi-Fi 6 market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, NETGEAR, Juniper Networks, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Extreme Networks.
Wi-Fi 6 Market Segments
• By Offering: Hardware, Solutions, and Services
• By Devices: Mesh Routers, Wireless Access Points, Home Gateways, Wireless Repeaters
• By Commercial Use: Enterprises, Consumers
• By End Users: Education, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Smart Cities
• By Geography: The global Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The Wi-Fi 6 refers to the next generation standard in WiFi technology. WiFi 6 also known as "AX WIFI" or"802.11ax WiFi" builds and improves on the current 802.11ac WiFi standard. WiFi 6 was originally built-in response to the growing number of devices in the world. WiFi 6(802.11ax) is designed to improve speed, increase efficiency, and reduce congestion in heavy bandwidth usage scenarios.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wi-Fi 6 Market Trends And Strategies
4. Wi-Fi 6 Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
