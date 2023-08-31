Global Sugar Substitutes Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sugar substitutes market forecast, the sugar substitutes market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.08 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global sugar substitutes industry is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among the population. North America region is expected to hold the largest sugar substitutes market share. Major sugar substitutes companies include DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated.

Sugar Substitutes Market Segments

● By Type: High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup

● By Origin: Natural, Artificial

● By Form: Solid, Liquid

● By Application: Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based substances used in food and drinks as additives to enhance sweet flavor. Sugar substitutes provide health benefits due to their low calories.

