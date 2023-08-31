Global Web Performance Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Web Performance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the web performance market size is predicted to reach $8.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.
The growth in the web performance market is due to the rise in growth of the E-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest web performance market share. Major players in the web performance market include Micro Focus, IBM, Akamai Technologies, Dynatrace, Neustar, New Relic, F5 Networks, New Relic, Cloudflare, Cavisson.
Web Performance Market Segments
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud
• By End User: IT and Telecom, Logistics and Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global web performance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Web performance refers to a process in which tools and software are used to monitor how well content loads and renders in a web browser, as well as how well it responds to user interaction, which is improbable due to Good or bad website performance has a strong correlation with user experience and the overall effectiveness of most sites.
