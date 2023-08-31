After a four-year break, the first delegates have arrived for Tok Tok Vanuatu 2023

Port Vila, Vanuatu, 29 August 2023: TOK TOK Vanuatu is finally back. After a four-year break, the first delegates have arrived. They have a packed schedule of visiting tourism operators and making connections to help grow tourism for the future.

Working with the travel industry in our core markets of Australia, New Zealand, and New Caledonia is a core part of the strategy of the Vanuatu Tourism Office. These important international business partners have an extensive marketing presence in our core markets and reach many potential visitors from different market segments. They deliver real business to Vanuatu, and their clients spend on accommodation, handicrafts, local food, tours, ground transport and airlines.

The Vanuatu Tourism Office has worked closely with many partners to make TOKTOK Vanuatu 2023 happen. This includes Air Vanuatu, The Tourism Market Development Fund, Digicel and Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa to make the event a reality this year.

We are also thankful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade New Zealand for their ongoing support across Vanuatu as the focal donor for tourism.

This year, we will add a refresher course in everything Vanuatu for our International visitors. This is the first time many of them have visited Vanuatu due to changes in the travel industry and since the re-opening of borders for Vanuatu. We have them out on the road getting product updates and seeing experiences firsthand so that they experience what a great adventure destination we are.

We have 40 international wholesalers and partners visiting and meeting with 63 Vanuatu tourism businesses. We are also excited to have 20 new partners joining us to commence their journey in international marketing at the business-to-business event, which will be held on 1 September.

Participants registration at Tok Tok Vanuatu 2023

We are also excited to see the group heading to Tanna and Santo for a 2-day Famil program integral to the TOKTOK Vanuatu event.

TOKTOK Vanuatu is integral to getting our tourism business and industry through recovery as visitors return to the destination. Consumer demand research and report through the International Visitor Survey (IVS) published in 2022 has highlighted that 52% of businesses in Vanuatu use a travel agent to book. Australian market share stands at 59%, New Zealand market at 22% and 8% long haul representing the US, Europe and Asia markets. 68% of all visitors come for a holiday, with 13% travelling for business. It is estimated that each visitor per trip spends over US$ 2,199. The return of all visitors means new money is being generated into the country’s economy.

The VTO Team would like to wish all the participants in this year’s TOK TOK Vanuatu a productive week. We know you will also go home with Vanuatu in your heart again after creating so many Vanuatu Moments.