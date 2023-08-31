Waterless Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the waterless cosmetics market size is predicted to reach $6.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.
The growth in the waterless cosmetics market is due to rising growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. Europe region is expected to hold the largest waterless cosmetics market share. Major players in the waterless cosmetics market include Wimco, Marchesini Group S p A, Bosch Limited, Ronchi Mario S p A, AMET Packaging Inc., ProSys Fill LLC.
Waterless Cosmetics Market Segments
• By Type: By Product: Filling, Labeling, Cleaning, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Wrapping, Palletizing
• By Material: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others
• By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Decorative Cosmetics, Bath And Shower, Perfumes, Others
• By Geography: The global waterless cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Waterless cosmetics refer to beauty products that are free from water using soothing botanical ingredients that help with the application, hydration, texture, and dissolving of water-soluble actives (like vitamin C) so they work better on the skin and are used for healthier, more sustainable alternatives in cosmetics.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Waterless Cosmetics Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
