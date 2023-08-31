Fish Powder Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fish Powder Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fish Powder Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fish powder market forecast, the fish powder market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global fish powder industry is due to the rise in the production of functional foods. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fish powder market share. Major fish powder companies include Austevoll Seafood ASA (Laco AS), Omega Protein Corporation, Daybrook Fisheries, Austral, Cermaq, Kodiak Fishmeal, Exalmar, Nissui.

Fish Powder Market Segments

● By Source: Whole Fish, By-Product

● By End-User: Food & Beverages, Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Fertilizer

● By Type: Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder, Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder

● By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

● By Application: Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fish powder refer to the finely ground powder formed from cooked fish flesh. Fish powder prepared from leftover fish can be used to supplement staple foods including maize and cassava, increasing micronutrient concentrations in the meal.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fish Powder Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fish Powder Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

