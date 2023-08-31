Global Extruded Plastics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Extruded Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s extruded plastics market forecast, the extruded plastics market size is predicted to reach a value of $289.78 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global extruded plastics industry is due to the rise of the packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest extruded plastics market share. Major extruded plastics companies include he DOW Chemical Company, Sigma Plastics Group., SABIC Innovative Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, JM Eagle, Berry Global Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A.
Extruded Plastics Market Segments
• By Type: Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Types
• By Form: Films, Pipes, Sheets, Tubes, Wires and Cables
• By End-User: Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Extruded plastics refer to a high-volume manufacturing technique in which a polymer material is melted and molded in a continuous process while being supplemented with the appropriate additives to manufacture products such as bags, plastic films, tubing, piping, rods, weather stripping, and deck railing.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Extruded Plastics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Extruded Plastics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
