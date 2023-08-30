Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Barnaby Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim fled the scene. The suspects took property from the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/KEpI7xhMpzo

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.