Terry Faulkner Joins Spark Sourcing to Represent Eco-shell™ for the US Cosmetic, Cannabis, and Pharmaceutical Markets
Patented, recyclable, and eco-certified, Faulkner touts eco-shell™ as a superior option to bioplastics for real plastic and carbon reduction.
Coming from outside the corporate world, Terry brings a perspective, frankness, and energy that is refreshing, and one that I am proud to have on our team”BOULDER, CO, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Sourcing, a leading name in plastic and carbon reduction solutions for the packaging industry, is thrilled to announce Terry Faulkner as a new representative for eco-shell™ in the US market. With a strong background in financial management and higher education, Faulkner is set to bring his passion and dedication to sustainable packaging.
— Andrew Bliss, Founder Spark Sourcing
After repatriating with his children after a successful career in South Korea, Faulkner searched for a position centered on sustainability and environmental stewardship. He was drawn to eco-shell™ after first becoming dismayed with solutions currently available in the market, none of which seemed to take the end-of-life of plastic products into consideration or provide genuine carbon and plastic reduction.
Faulkner asserts that while, in theory, there are a lot of exciting things about bioplastics, the reality is that they cannot be recycled and must be sorted out from recyclable plastics by consumers, which is not easy and is time consuming. Consumers then need to then place them in a specific environment where these plastics can compost, with the right amounts of water, oxygen, nitrates, and microorganisms. Most consumers do not have this environment and, as a result, most bioplastics get tossed and end up in a landfill where composting conditions are not met either. With the energy needed to create the bioplastics and the unfortunate end of life, there is no overall carbon reduction and increased in plastic waste.
Faulkner also sees fault with other products that claim degradability through using additives to virgin plastic that will allow it to biodegrade. While those products can get the proper certification, such certification can be obtained for as little as 5-10% degradation in 90 days. If this slow-degrading material (that cannot be recycled) goes to a composting facility with fast-degrading material, it will cause a lot of trouble. So, if it is not composted ideally at home by consumers, it will end up in the landfill (where compost conditions are not met) or incinerated, releasing more carbon.
Another frustrating solution that Faulkner sees as "greenwashing" is when products use fibers (like hemp) to reduce plastic by up to 10% in their compounds and claim eco-friendliness. However, the product is not recyclable once hemp has been added, and it also cannot biodegrade. So, it either gets incinerated or winds up in a landfill, which is terrible for the environment.
Faulkner sees the best was forward as working toward a circular plastic economy. Plastic is one of the most common materials in packaging as it provides a sanitary, affordable, and adaptable material for packaging across the board. He posits that the issue is not how to do away with plastic, but how to create a circular plastic economy that reduces plastic and creates an ideal recyclable end of life for the plastic product.
This path is what brought Faulkner to eco-shell™. It can reduce plastic by 30% (or more), it reduces carbon by 70% compared to virgin plastic, it can be used with recycled plastic for even more eco-benefit, and the end products it creates are certified to be recyclable. It is also priced very similarly to virgin polypropylene. It is a solution that met his ideals and standards for environmental stewardship, and a solution he was proud to get behind.
"Becoming a sustainability consultant for eco-shell™ was a no-brainer. I can not only be proud of what I do each day, but I can also be my authentic self, speaking from my passion as I help clients reach their carbon-reduction goals."
Andrew Bliss, founder of Spark Sourcing, expands: "Coming from outside the corporate world, Terry brings a perspective, frankness, and energy that is refreshing, and one that I am proud to have on our team. I also know that he is bringing his giant capacity to learn, and I am already impressed that he is becoming fluent in the science of sustainability as quickly as he did when becoming fluent in Chinese and Korean."
Faulkner's clients can expect a dedicated and passionate consultant. Whether they need help reaching a plastic reduction mandate or their own sustainability goals, he will work tirelessly with Spark's team in Taiwan and its partner factories to find an ideal solution. Through Spark, Faulkner will be able to sell eco-shell™ raw material for brands and manufacturers to seamlessly and safely work into production. He can also help them find complete new solutions from design through to manufacture.
For US-based manufacturers or brand who would like to learn more about eco-shell, please reach out to Terry Faulkner at:
Email: terryofaulkner@sparksourcing.co
Phone: +1 (303) 656 0943 (Mountain Time)
Otherwise, Terry can be contacted at Spark Sourcing via solutions@sparksourcing.co
About Spark Sourcing:
Spark Sourcing is the authorized distributor for eco-shell™ in the Western Hemisphere, Australia, and New Zealand, with headquarters in Taiwan and affiliated offices in the UK and Canada. Committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to businesses worldwide, Spark Sourcing continuously seeks to pioneer eco-friendly alternatives that drive positive change in the packaging industry.
Andrew Bliss
Spark Sourcing
solutions@sparksourcing.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram