Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:12 a.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.