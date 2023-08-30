Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of Bangor Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene and were apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 31-year-old Chabria Murphy of Southeast, DC, 34-year-old Ikea Reed of a No Fixed Address, and 50-year-old Meredith Wilson of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

