Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,451 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of Bangor Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:18 a.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene and were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 31-year-old Chabria Murphy of Southeast, DC, 34-year-old Ikea Reed of a No Fixed Address, and 50-year-old Meredith Wilson of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of Bangor Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more