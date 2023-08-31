Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Intersection of P Street and Half Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the intersection of P Street and Half Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:23 a.m., the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pulled the trigger of an unloaded weapon at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 35-year-old DeAngelo Thomas, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).