Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size Expected To Reach $2.56 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s rehabilitation robotics market forecast, the rehabilitation robotics market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global rehabilitation robotics industry is due to during the forecast period rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest rehabilitation robotics market share. Major rehabilitation robotics companies include Myomo Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Hocoma AG, Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Ekso Bionics.
Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segments
● By Type: Exoskeleton Robots, Therapeutic Robots, Assistive Robots, Prosthetic Robots
● By Patient Type: Adult, Pediatrics
● By Part: Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity
● By Application: Gait Therapy, Limb Mobility
● By End User: Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Rehabilitation robotics is the division of robotics for the development of robots that are used to help people to recover from physical trauma. The rehabilitation robots are automated machines that are designed to improve the movement of disabled persons with impaired physical functioning. The rehabilitation robotics are used to improve the movement of people with impaired physical functioning.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
