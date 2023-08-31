Global Asphalt Pavers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s asphalt pavers market forecast, the asphalt pavers market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.01 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the asphalt pavers market industry is due to the increase in road traffic in various parts of the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest asphalt pavers market share. Major asphalt pavers companies include Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Weiler, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac.

Asphalt Pavers Market Segments

● By Type: Track Pavers, Wheel Pavers, Screeds

● By Paving Width: Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5-5 Meters, More Than 5 Metr

● By Technology: Hydrostatic, Mechanical

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An asphalt paver is a machine that distributes, shapes, and partially compacts an asphalt layer over the surface of a roadway. It distributes partially compacted asphalt over flat surfaces on the construction sites. These are the machines responsible for constructing roads, parking lots, bridges, and other similar places.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Asphalt Pavers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Asphalt Pavers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

