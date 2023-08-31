Global Battlefield Management System Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s battlefield management system market forecast, the battlefield management system market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.52 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global battlefield management system industry is due to the growth in military spending (consisting of the army, navy, and air force). North America region is expected to hold the largest battlefield management system market share. Major battlefield management system companies include Rolta India Limited, Leonardo S.p.A., Atos SE, Elbit Systems, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems, Saab AB, Aselsan, L3Harris Technologies, Cobham Limited.

Battlefield Management System Market Segments

• By Components: Wireless Communication Devices, Imaging Devices, Computer Software, Tracking Devices, Wired Communication Devices, Computer Hardware Devices, Night Vision Devices, Display Devices, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)

• By Type: Dismounted Soldier Systems, Commander Systems, Communication Network Systems

• By System: Computing, Communication and Networking, Command and Control, Navigation, Imaging, and Mapping

• By Platform: Armoured Vehicles, Headquarter and Command Centers, Soldier Systems

• By Application: Air Force, Army, Navy

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The battlefield management system (BMS) provides an integrated common operating picture (COP) of the battlefield, utilizing collaborative planning tools to enable tactical commanders at all levels, from battalion HQ to section commanders, to make responsive and knowledge-based decisions and exercise highly effective control over operations in a dynamic and fluid battlefield, all while remaining focused on their primary missions. Commanders of any arm or service at various hierarchical levels can benefit from the real-time precise information provided by the battlefield management system, allowing them to make the correct decisions at the right moment. Understanding the battlefield in its current state is critical for any mission's success and survival.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Battlefield Management System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Battlefield Management System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

