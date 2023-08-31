Mayor Bowser Kicks Off 202Creates Month with a Celebration of DC’s Creative Community

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) kicked off 202Creates with live performances by DC artists, creatives, and art activations at an event emceed by WHUR Radio personality Sunni and the City. Mayor Bowser launched 202Creates in September 2016, a citywide effort that amplifies, celebrates, and highlights the District’s dynamic creative community.

“DC is a major hub for entertainment, from film to fashion, Go-Go to acting, and so much more. September is a special opportunity to celebrate the people behind the art,” said Mayor Bowser. “The arts are also an important part of our DC Comeback Plan. At the heart of our Comeback Plan is a simple idea: we need to bring more people back to DC. We know that the arts – concerts, festivals, fashion, good food, theater – bring people together.”

The month-long campaign, spearheaded by OCTFME, the Creative Affairs Office (CAO), and the Office of the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), showcases and engages the District’s entrepreneurial and creative community through an array of events taking place across all eight wards.

“DC proudly holds the title of being the ‘Political Capital of the World’ and now the ‘Creative Capital of the World.’ 202Creates is a citywide initiative that celebrates the multitude of talented artists and creatives who live and work in the District. They are truly unparalleled,” said LaToya Foster, Director of the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment. “Mayor Bowser has remained steadfast in her support of the creative community and DC culture, making it a place where artists can thrive both personally and professionally.”

On Thursday, September 28, Mayor Bowser will lead the 38th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards ‘Born Bold’ ceremony. The event will be held at Lincoln Theater and begin with a 6 pm red carpet followed by 7 pm awards show. The Mayor’s Arts Awards will honor the arts and creative communities of Washington, DC, with winners being chosen by residents. For more information, visit dcmayorsartsawards.com.

Events that are taking place throughout September include ART ALL NIGHT, the DC JazzFest, the H Street Festival, and Fashion Week, as well as additional events listed below.

DC Jazz Festival Aug 30 – Sept 3 Jazz Hop September 1 DC Bike Ride September 9 H Street Festival September 16 Mayor’s Maternal Infant Summit September 19 DC Fashion Week September 22-24 Fiesta DC Festival September 23-24 Rolling on the River September 24 Creators Summit September 25 Dine All Night September 21 - October 1 Art All Night September 29-30 38th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards September 28 World Culture Festival September 29 - October 1

For more information on the events happening during 202Creates Month, please visit 202creates.com/event-calendar.

