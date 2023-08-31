Flowmeter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Flowmeter Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flowmeter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s flowmeter market forecast, the flowmeter market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global flowmeter industry is due to the increase in pharmaceutical production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flowmeter market share. Major flowmeter companies include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Em-Tec GmbH, Endress+Hauser Management AG, General Electric Company.

Flowmeter Market Segments

● By Type: Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Positive displacement Flow Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Turbine Flow Meter, Magnetic Flow Meter, Coriolis Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter, Others Flow Meter

● By Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

● By End User: Water and Wastewater, Oil and gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The flowmeter refers to a tool utilized to measure the linear, nonlinear, mass, or volumetric flow rate of a liquid or a gas. Flowmeter is also called a flow sensor. Open channels, such as rivers or streams, can be measured with flowmeters. Improving the accuracy, precision, and resolution of fluid measurement are some of the benefits of flowmeters.

