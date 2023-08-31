MACAU, August 31 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-08-31 13:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Early morning on 1st High Typhoon Signal No.8 Nighttime on 1st to midnight on 2nd Relatively High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Daytime on 1st Relatively High "orange" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime on 1st Medium

Tropical cyclone “Saola” will continue moving northwestward towards the eastern Guangdong coastal area in the next two days. It may undertake a track closer to the Pearl River Estuary thereafter.

At the moment, “Saola” still remain the category as a super typhoon and is moving a bit faster. According to the present forecast track, “Saola” will enter within 300km tomorrow morning. However, as its circulation is relatively small, in addition to the influence of the dry northeasterly airstream from mainland, we will still be experiencing north to northwesterly winds, and winds will only be strengthening starting tomorrow during daytime. The possibility of issuing Typhoon signal no.3 will be high tomorrow early morning. Thereafter, depending on the track and intensity change of “Saola”, if it made landfall on eastern Guangdong before moving towards Macao, the impact will be much lower. However, if it hadn’t made landfall before approaching the Pearl River Estuary, the impact will be much significant and SMG will consider whether it is necessary to issue higher tropical cyclone signal. Moreover, affecting by the rainband of “Saola”, there will be showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, heavy at times between the 2nd and the 3rd of Sep.

Besides, under the joint effect of storm surge and astronomical tide, while “Saola” will be very close to Pearl River Estuary base on the present forecast track, flooding will occur in low-lying areas during daytime on the 2nd. The possibility of issuing the Yellow storm surge warning is relatively high. If “Saola” undertake a track over waters close to the Pearl River Estuary, flooding may become more severe, and the possibility of issuing the Orange storm surge warning is medium.

The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information, and take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.