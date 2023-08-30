Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1059
PENNSYLVANIA, August 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 194
PRINTER'S NO. 1059
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
224
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY,
AUMENT, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND CAPPELLETTI,
JANUARY 31, 2023
SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, AUGUST 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special
elections, further providing for general primary and
candidates to be nominated and party officers to be elected.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 603 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,
No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to
read:
Section 603. General Primary; Candidates to Be Nominated and
Party Officers to Be Elected.--(a) There shall be a General
primary preceding each general election which shall be held on
the third Tuesday of May in all even-numbered years, except in
the year of the nomination of a President of the United States,
