Senate Bill 757 Printer's Number 1058

PENNSYLVANIA, August 30 - Commonwealth," in 2022-2023 budget implementation, further

providing for Department of Education.

AMENDING THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929 (P.L.343, NO.176), ENTITLED

"AN ACT RELATING TO THE FINANCES OF THE STATE GOVERNMENT;

PROVIDING FOR CANCER CONTROL, PREVENTION AND RESEARCH, FOR

AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER DATA COLLECTION, FOR THE JOINT

UNDERWRITING ASSOCIATION, FOR ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT FIRMS, FOR PRIVATE DAM FINANCIAL

ASSURANCE AND FOR REINSTATEMENT OF ITEM VETOES; PROVIDING FOR

THE SETTLEMENT, ASSESSMENT, COLLECTION, AND LIEN OF TAXES,

BONUS, AND ALL OTHER ACCOUNTS DUE THE COMMONWEALTH, THE

COLLECTION AND RECOVERY OF FEES AND OTHER MONEY OR PROPERTY

DUE OR BELONGING TO THE COMMONWEALTH, OR ANY AGENCY THEREOF,

INCLUDING ESCHEATED PROPERTY AND THE PROCEEDS OF ITS SALE,

THE CUSTODY AND DISBURSEMENT OR OTHER DISPOSITION OF FUNDS

AND SECURITIES BELONGING TO OR IN THE POSSESSION OF THE

COMMONWEALTH, AND THE SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS AGAINST THE

COMMONWEALTH, THE RESETTLEMENT OF ACCOUNTS AND APPEALS TO THE

COURTS, REFUNDS OF MONEYS ERRONEOUSLY PAID TO THE

COMMONWEALTH, AUDITING THE ACCOUNTS OF THE COMMONWEALTH AND

ALL AGENCIES THEREOF, OF ALL PUBLIC OFFICERS COLLECTING

MONEYS PAYABLE TO THE COMMONWEALTH, OR ANY AGENCY THEREOF,

AND ALL RECEIPTS OF APPROPRIATIONS FROM THE COMMONWEALTH,

AUTHORIZING THE COMMONWEALTH TO ISSUE TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES

TO DEFRAY CURRENT EXPENSES, IMPLEMENTING THE PROVISIONS OF

SECTION 7(A) OF ARTICLE VIII OF THE CONSTITUTION OF

PENNSYLVANIA AUTHORIZING AND RESTRICTING THE INCURRING OF

CERTAIN DEBT AND IMPOSING PENALTIES; AFFECTING EVERY

DEPARTMENT, BOARD, COMMISSION, AND OFFICER OF THE STATE

GOVERNMENT, EVERY POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE, AND

CERTAIN OFFICERS OF SUCH SUBDIVISIONS, EVERY PERSON,

ASSOCIATION, AND CORPORATION REQUIRED TO PAY, ASSESS, OR

COLLECT TAXES, OR TO MAKE RETURNS OR REPORTS UNDER THE LAWS

IMPOSING TAXES FOR STATE PURPOSES, OR TO PAY LICENSE FEES OR

OTHER MONEYS TO THE COMMONWEALTH, OR ANY AGENCY THEREOF,

EVERY STATE DEPOSITORY AND EVERY DEBTOR OR CREDITOR OF THE

COMMONWEALTH," IN TREASURY DEPARTMENT, ESTABLISHING THE

PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

AND THE PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP

FUND; IN BONUS AND TAX REPORTS AND RETURNS AND REPORTS AND

RECORDS RELATING TO TAX COLLECTIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION; IN TAX CREDITS, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT; IN

2022-2023 BUDGET IMPLEMENTATION, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION; AND MAKING A REPEAL.

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY FINDS AND DECLARES AS FOLLOWS:

(1) THE INTENT OF THIS ACT IS TO PROVIDE FOR THE

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2023-2024 COMMONWEALTH BUDGET.

(2) THE CONSTITUTION OF PENNSYLVANIA CONFERS NUMEROUS

EXPRESS DUTIES UPON THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY, INCLUDING THE

PASSAGE OF A BALANCED BUDGET FOR THE COMMONWEALTH.

(3) SECTION 24 OF ARTICLE III OF THE CONSTITUTION OF

20230SB0757PN1058 - 2 -

