Power week of training for Team Managers for Sports the SOL23 Pacific Games 2023
News Provided By
August 31, 2023, 04:51 GMT
First Aid Training, Anti-Doping & Team Manager Refresher CourseAugust 21st-25th, 2023
You just read:
Power week of training for Team Managers for Sports the SOL23 Pacific Games 2023
News Provided By
August 31, 2023, 04:51 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
JOINT PRESS RELEASE: EXCHANGE OF NOTES – JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (...
Noumea Convention parties strengthen resolve to protect Pacific’s natural resources and marine environmentView All Stories From This Source