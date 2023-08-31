NYC Cancer Misdiagnosis Lawyer Jonathan C. Reiter Reveals Crucial Insights on Medical Malpractice and Misdiagnosis Claims

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. Each year, approximately 228,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed.

New York City, NY, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer kills more people than colon, breast, and prostate cancer combined, accounting for 13% of all new cancer cases. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. Each year, approximately 228,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed. Lung cancer kills over 142,000 people each year.

Although other common types of cancer are routinely screened for in high-risk patients, lung cancer is rarely screened for. Unless a patient exhibits specific symptoms, most doctors will not perform any testing. Symptoms include a persistent cough, chest pain, wheezing, coughing up blood, bone pain, and headaches.

When doctors miss lung cancer, it causes a patient's treatment to be delayed. This can lead to cancer spreading to other parts of the body. It will also subject the patient to more aggressive and invasive treatment in the future. In the most tragic cases, a patient dies due to their doctor misdiagnosing lung cancer. In other cases, a doctor incorrectly diagnoses a patient with lung cancer. This can result in invasive treatments that cause unnecessary pain and stress and even harm the patient.

Tests differ depending on the practitioner and the patient's needs. MRIs, PET scans, x-rays, and biopsies are some of the most common tests and screenings used to detect lung cancer. If doctors suspect a patient has lung cancer, they may perform a sputum analysis or a bronchoscopy. Because none of these methods are perfect, doctors should conduct additional testing if they are unsure.

