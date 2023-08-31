WVDOH crews respond to flash flooding in Harrison County

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 4 crews continue to respond to flash flooding in Harrison County.

WVDOH crews responded to high water on several roads following heavy rain from Tuesday August 29, 2023 to Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

All roads in the county are back open. WVDOH crews continue to clean from minor shoulder washouts, clean pipes and place stone in culverts as needed.

There is a sinkhole on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport that is on state controlled access. WVDOH is working with the City of Bridgeport on repairs.​



