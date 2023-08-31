Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,434 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH crews respond to flash flooding in Harrison County

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 4 crews continue to respond to flash flooding in Harrison County.

WVDOH crews responded to high water on several roads following heavy rain from Tuesday August 29, 2023 to Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

All roads in the county are back open. WVDOH crews continue to clean from minor shoulder washouts, clean pipes and place stone in culverts as needed.

There is a sinkhole on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport that is on state controlled access. WVDOH is working with the City of Bridgeport on repairs.​

You just read:

WVDOH crews respond to flash flooding in Harrison County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more