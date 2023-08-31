Clarksburg DMV Regional Office Will Suspend Skills Tests Friday During Italian Heritage Festival

Page Content

Due to extra traffic in Clarksburg for the Italian Heritage Festival, the Division of Motor Vehicles' Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing on Friday, September 1, 2023.



Please plan to do any outside driver skills testing on Friday at another DMV Regional Office location. All other regular DMV transactions and services will still be available at the Clarksburg office. DMV Regional Offices in nearby cities include the Fairmont, Elkins, Morgantown, Flatwoods, and Parkersburg Offices.

Skills testing will resume Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023, after the Labor Day holiday.



For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​