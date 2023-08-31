Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,434 in the last 365 days.

Clarksburg DMV Regional Office Will Suspend Skills Tests Friday During Italian Heritage Festival

Page Content

Due to extra traffic in Clarksburg for the Italian Heritage Festival, the Division of Motor Vehicles' Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing on Friday, September 1, 2023. 
 
Please plan to do any outside driver skills testing on Friday at another DMV Regional Office location. All other regular DMV transactions and services will still be available at the Clarksburg office. DMV Regional Offices in nearby cities include the Fairmont, Elkins, Morgantown, Flatwoods, and Parkersburg Offices.

Skills testing will resume Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023, after the Labor Day holiday.
 
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​

You just read:

Clarksburg DMV Regional Office Will Suspend Skills Tests Friday During Italian Heritage Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more