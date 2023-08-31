WVDOT: Division of Highways Continues Work in Flood Recovery Efforts

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1 crews continue to respond to flash flooding recovery efforts following heavy rains that prompted Gov. Jim Justice to issue a State of Emergency in several counties. The West Virginia National Guard, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, WVDOH, FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and local officials are coordinating to aid residents needing assistance. Several inches of rain fell on multiple days from Saturday, August 26, 2023 into Monday, August 28, 2023 in eastern Kanawha County causing dangerous high waters in the Chelyan area including Winifrede, Slaughters Creek and Little Creek. The rising waters caused damage to roads, bridges, businesses, and homes. WVDOH is now all hands on deck to help bring the community back. “Saturday I was thankful for the response by Highways, Sunday I was very thankful and today (Tuesday) I am even more thankful as we’re getting these places opened back up,” said C.W. Sigman, Kanawha County Director of Emergency Management. “We have folks that are stranded and they cannot get out until WVDOH crews get in there and see what they can do to open these roads up.”