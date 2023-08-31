Flora Arbor to produce Xzibit’s Napalm cannabis brand in Illinois

Together, Flora Arbor and Napalm will deliver premium products of unwavering quality, innovation and consistency to the Illinois cannabis market.

Flora Arbor LLC, a licensed craft grow 2108010130-CG in Elgin, Illinois is proud to announce an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Napalm, a premium cannabis brand founded by hip-hop artist, actor, and entertainer Xzibit. Together, Flora Arbor and Napalm will deliver premium products of unwavering quality, innovation and consistency to the Illinois cannabis market.

“I am excited to collaborate with Flora Arbor to cultivate unique genetics, manufacture, and distribute my line of products. Flora Arbor's commitment to quality, consistency, and responsible cultivation/manufacturing aligns perfectly with my vision," shared Xzibit. "Together, we aim to elevate the cannabis experience and make a positive impact on the community we serve."





“We’re thrilled to form a strategic partnership with Xzibit’s Napalm brand. For the past several months, we’ve been blown away by how Xzibit has put his heart and soul into this brand. This is Xzibit’s vision of what the best cannabis experience should be; this is his passion. He designed and developed the concept, hardware, packaging and picked his favorite strains. Once you look at the premium hardware and packaging and experience the perfect strain, you will quickly understand that this is THE Premium brand and we are humbled that we get to share it with Illinois" said Anthony Carpino, CEO of Flora Arbor.

“I am eager to kickstart a comprehensive brand awareness campaign for Napalm in Illinois and form strategic relationships with dispensaries. Xzibit's authenticity and work ethic have made Napalm one of the fastest-growing brands in the country. As Xzibit says “Whether it's our flower, concentrates, or edibles – Napalm brings the fire” said Joe Marano, Brand Manager of Flora Arbor. “Flora Arbor is currently identifying dispensary partners to showcase Napalm in Illinois with exclusive drops, initial product launches, and vendor days.”

About Napalm

Napalm's commitment to excellence drives every aspect of its development process. From their unique selection of genetics, proven product formulas, and their one-of-a-kind packaging, Napalm ensures a premium experience at every turn. With a reputation for quality, innovation, and consistency, Napalm stands as one of the industry's fastest-growing cannabis brands. By pushing boundaries, they constantly strive to deliver products that exceed expectations and redefine industry standards. For more information visit: www.napalmbrands.com

About Flora Arbor

Flora Arbor LLC was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021 as a social equity applicant. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

For more information visit the company’s website at https://www.floraarbor.com/





