The Haunted Attraction Network Celebrates 61 Days of Haunted Houses With New Season Of its Annual Hauntathon
The Haunted Attraction Network’s Annual Hauntathon series returns, showcasing Haunted Houses daily from Sept 1 – October 31st, 2023.
We’re excited to bring viewers to some of the most unique haunted attractions worldwide; We have a real balance of theme park, independent, and home haunts this year.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haunted Attraction Network's "Hauntathon," a 61-day celebration of haunted attractions, is happening now through October 31, 2023. The Hauntathon explores haunted attractions worldwide via videos, podcasts, and VIP in-person experiences. The Haunted Attraction Network has gathered 13 partners (with a combined 3.2 million subscribers) to bring viewers to 61+ haunted attractions worldwide.
— Philip Hernandez
Hauntathon will explore some of the world’s best and most mysterious haunted attractions, from the classic to the cutting-edge.
Haunters, those people who create haunted attractions, work year-round to hone their craft. However, few guests get to see more than a handful. In this year’s Hauntathon, viewers discover the creative process behind some of the world’s most famous haunted attractions.
“We’re excited to bring viewers to some of the most unique and creative haunted attractions in the world,” said Haunted Attraction Network founder Philip Hernandez, “We have a real balance of theme park, independent, and home haunts this year.”
This year's title sponsor is Gantom Lighting & Controls, which makes miniature spotlights for the world's largest theme parks. “We started manufacturing for haunted houses, and I even started the first Haunted House in Mainland China,” said Gantom founder, Quan Gan, “We’re thrilled to be able to help the haunted house community by bringing viewers to haunts they may not be aware of.”
Details
For more information, visit www.hauntedattractionnetwork.com
Content Partners include:
Attractions Magazine, Creepy Kingdom, Freaks of HHN, HaunTopic Radio, Kevin Heimbach, Muse TV, OMNI Adventures, Scare Track, Sharp Productions, That Halloween Podcast, The Horror of Being Emily, The Scare Factor, This Weekend with Nick Pagliochini.
Additional Sponsors include:
Hauntpay, Froggy’s Fog, and Stand Out Marketing.
Featured Theme Parks
• Dark Nights at Hersheypark
• Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood
• Halloween Horror Nights Japan
• Halloween Horror Nights Orlando
• Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
• Hong Kong Disneyland
• Howl-O-Scream Tampa
• Howl-O-Scream Orlando
• Howl-O-Scream San Diego
• Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney's California Adventure
• Six Flags Fright Fest
Featured Haunted Houses include:
• Bayville Scream Park (Long Island, NY)
• DARK at Fort Edmonton Park (Edmonton, Canada)
• Dark Hour Haunted House (Plano, TX)
• Deadmonton (Edmonton, Canada)
• Deranged Haunt (Romulus, MI)
• Doncaster Fear Factory (Doncaster, UK)
• Doom haunted attraction (Idaho Falls, ID)
• Evil Intentions (Elgin, IL)
• Fatal Fear (Austin, TX)
• Fear Factory (Salt Lake City, UT)
• Field of Screams (Mountville, PA)
• Hanna Haunted Acres (Indianapolis, IN)
• Haunted Overload (Lee, NH)
• Hundred Acres Manor (Pittsburgh, PA)
• Hush Haunted Attraction (Westland, MI)
• Kim's Krypt Haunted Mill (Spring Grove, PA)
• Lake Hickory Haunts (Hickory, NC)
• Lincoln Mill Haunted House (Philadelphia, PA)
• Markoff's Haunted Forest (Dickerson, MD)
• Mortem Manor (Kissimmee, FL)
• Nightmares on the Rogue (Medford, OR)
• Reaper's Revenge (Scranton, PA)
• Sacramento Scream Park (Sacramento, CA)
• Scarehouse (Pittsburgh, PA)
• Shaqtoberfest (Long Beach, CA)
• Sir Henry's Haunted Trail (Plant City, FL)
• Stanley Haus (Aliso Viejo, CA)
• Spooky World (Warrington, UK)
• Terror in the Corn (Denver, CO)
• Terror Isle (Lee, NH)
• Terror Roulette (South Barrington, IL)
• Terror Vault (San Francisco, CA)
• Thirteenth Floor Haunted House Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL)
• The Vault of Souls (Tampa, FL)
• Wicker Manor (Denver, CO)
• Woods of Terror (Greensboro, NC)
