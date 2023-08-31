International Metabolic Health Day to be Held on October 10
Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health partnering with metabolic health leaders for the first International Metabolic Health Day.
By championing metabolic health today, we can create a tomorrow where individualized health solutions are the norm, preventing disease before it begins.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 10, 2023, a groundbreaking event will take place that will change lives and pave the way for a healthier future. Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health are proud to announce that they are partnering with metabolic health leaders and advocates across the globe for the first International Metabolic Health Day. This initiative, which will be a yearly event, is aimed at raising global awareness and support for metabolic health and research.
— Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO
Data from a study released in 2022 paints a grim picture – only 6.8% of American adults have optimal metabolic health. From diabetes, obesity and heart disease, to cancer, Alzheimer's, mental health, and autism spectrum disorder, the impact of metabolic health is undeniable. International Metabolic Health Day is a call to action for individuals, organizations, and communities to come together and support groundbreaking research, foster innovation, and revolutionize healthcare approaches while promoting awareness of the true driver of the pervasive problem plaguing us all.
"Metabolic health is the foundation upon which our vitality and resilience are built,” said Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the “Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health. “When our metabolism operates at its best, it supports balanced blood sugar levels, proper immune function, reduced inflammation, and it prevents us from going into the disease process. It is the key to preventing and managing chronic diseases and improving longevity. By championing metabolic health today, we can create a tomorrow where individualized health solutions are the norm, preventing disease before it begins."
Mark your calendars for October 10, 2023, and join in celebrating the inaugural International Metabolic Health Day. Together, we can champion metabolic health, support pioneering research, and create a completely new kind of healthcare system – one that prioritizes personalized well-being for every individual on the planet. For more information about sponsorship and collaborative opportunities and how to be a part of the movement for a healthier world, visit metabolichealthday.life.
About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
The mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of “Test, Assess, Address™ – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.org.
