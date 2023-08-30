Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu

CANADA, August 30 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The two leaders highlighted Canada and Nigeria’s deep people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his strong leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and expressed Canada’s support for the bloc’s peaceful and diplomatic efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger. The leaders also shared their concerns for the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained in Niger for over a month.

The leaders exchanged views on democratic backsliding in West Africa and the Sahel, and reiterated their unwavering commitment to protecting democracy around the world. Prime Minister Trudeau noted Canada’s commitment to the region and concern for the situation in Gabon, with both leaders underscoring the importance of regional stability to mitigate the spread of terrorism.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s commitment to protecting the human rights of LGBTQI+ people around the world.

Prime Minister Trudeau also highlighted Canada’s deepening economic engagement in Africa and reiterated Canada’s support for the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at upcoming multilateral engagements later this fall.