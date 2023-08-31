Tulfo, Zubiri seek probe on rampant road rage incidents in PH

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri are seeking a Senate investigation into the rampant road rage incidents in the country that often involve the use of firearms and endanger innocent lives

Tulfo and Zubiri filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 769 after Wilfredo Gonzales, a dismissed police officer, was caught on video assaulting and brandishing a gun at a cyclist in Quezon City last Aug. 27.

"The alarming rise in road rage incidents has posed a serious threat to public safety and the well-being of citizens," the resolution read. "It is crucial to take immediate and effective measures to address this issue and ensure the safety of all road users.

In filing the resolution, Tulfo and Zubiri said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and other relevant authorities are directed to implement stricter regulations and penalties pertaining to road rage incidents involving threats to pull firearms in public.

These penalties shall include the revocation and permanent ban on obtaining a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) for individuals found guilty of such offenses.

They stressed that the LTO and concerned agencies shall work collaboratively to establish a comprehensive monitoring system that identifies individuals who engage in road rage incidents, including the brandishing of firearms. Such individuals shall be prohibited from acquiring or renewing their driver's licenses

Tulfo and Zubiri pointed out that law enforcement agencies are urged to collaborate with mental health professionals to provide counseling and anger management interventions for individuals found guilty of road rage offenses, with the goal of preventing future incidents.

Tulfo, Zubiri pinaiimbestigahan ang talamak na insidente ng road rage sa bansa

Naghain ng resolusyon sina Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri para imbestigahan ang talamak na insidente ng road rage incidents sa bansa.

Sinumite ni Tulfo at Zubiri ang Senate Resolution (SR) No. 769 matapos nag-viral sa social media ang isang ex-cop na nanakit at binunutan pa ng baril ang isang siklista sa Quezon City noong Aug. 27.

"The alarming rise in road rage incidents has posed a serious threat to public safety and the well-being of citizens," nakasaad sa resolusyon. "It is crucial to take immediate and effective measures to address this issue and ensure the safety of all road users.

Sa paghahain ng resolusyon, sinabi nina Tulfo at Zubiri na ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) at iba pang kinauukulang awtoridad ay inaatasan na magpatupad ng mas mahigpit na regulasyon at parusa na may kinalaman sa mga insidente ng road rage.

Kabilang sa parusa ang pagpapawalang-bisa at permanenteng pagbabawal sa pagkuha ng License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) para sa mga indibidwal na napatunayang nagkasala.

Binigyang-diin nila na ang LTO at ang mga kinauukulang ahensya ay dapat magtulungan upang magtatag ng isang komprehensibong sistema para mamonitor ang mga indibidwal na sangkot sa insidente ng road rage. Ang mga nasabing indibidwal ay dapat pagbawalan na kumuha o mag-renew ng kanilang mga lisensya sa pagmamaneho.

Hinimok din nina Tulfo at Zubiri ang mga ahensyang nagpapatupad ng batas na makipagtulungan sa mga mental health professionals upang magbigay ng counseling at anger management interventions para sa mga indibidwal na guilty sa road rage offenses. Ito ay para na rin maiwasan ang ganitong mga insidente sa hinaharap.