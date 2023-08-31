Hontiveros calls China 'delusional, desperate' after release of map claiming WPS, urges DFA to lodge protest

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday took a swipe at China after Beijing released a "2023 standard map" showing a 10-dash-line that claims the West Philippine Sea as part of Chinese territory.

"China is delusional. Wala na sa huwisyo itong Tsina. Kung ano-ano nalang ang ginagawa para mang-angkin ng mga teritoryong hindi naman sa kanya. This 'map' is Beijing's desperate attempt to assert its lies and propaganda," Hontiveros said.

The "standard map" released by Beijing's state-owned newspaper, Global Times, lays claim to a large part of the South China Sea, including the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone in the West Philippine Sea. The "map" also emphasized Taiwan as well as India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region as part of China's domain.

"India has already lodged a protest against China for issuing this ridiculous map. Umaasa ako na ang ating Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ay maghahain din ng diplomatikong protesta laban dito. Kung mas maraming mga bansa ang tumutol sa mapang ito, mas maitutuwid natin ang kasinungalingan ng Tsina," the senator said.

Hontiveros recalled that on June 7, 2013, it was reported that the DFA handed a confidential note verbale to the Chinese Embassy in Manila protesting China's publication of a "10-dash-line map" that year. The senator said the agency should do the same for this recent map.

The senator added that the DFA should also coordinate with the National Resource and Mapping Authority (NAMRIA) to update a map that clearly shows our Exclusive Economic Zone, continental shelves, and territorial seas in the West Philippine Sea.

"Isang dekada na ang nakalipas, hindi pa rin natatauhan ang Tsina. We know that China is a master manipulator, willing to bend the truth for her own gain, at the expense of countries like ours. China will continue to spread fake news, fund pro-Beijing mouthpieces, and distribute propaganda materials. We must push back. We must not rest until China stops her absurdity," Hontiveros concluded.