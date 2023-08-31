Submit Release
JOINT PRESS RELEASE: EXCHANGE OF NOTES – JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (ESDP) – Procurement of Food Processing Equipment

The Government of Japan has reaffirmed its commitment and partnership with the Government of Samoa in a significant collaborative initiative through the provision of Food Processing Machines under its Economic and Social Development Programme (ESDP).

An Exchange of Notes was signed between the two Governments today (31 August) by Hon. Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, Prime Minister of Samoa and H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa.

The Exchange of Notes formalises a grant assistance to the amount of JPY 100,000,000 (approximately SAT 2,000,000) which will enable the procurement of Food Processing Equipment such as “Freeze Dryer” and “High Pressure Processing Machine” to support invention as well as creation of new value-added products that will bolster the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa’s (SROS) research infrastructure and capability.

The Government of Samoa and the Government of Japan continue to engage collaboratively in developing home grown innovations and solutions to address development challenges and to help Samoa meet its development aspirations and goals, including in its pursuit of economic resilience and stability.

The signing of the Exchange of Notes illustrates the continued friendship and warm relations between Japan and Samoa as both nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

