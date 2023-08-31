SIRT Investigates Injuries During Arrest in Prince Albert

CANADA, August 31 - Released on August 30, 2023

On Tuesday, August 29 at approximately 10:35 a.m. the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) regarding an incident that had occurred overnight in that community.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 29, members of PAPS engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle at approximately 3:00 a.m. followed by a brief foot pursuit. During the search for the operator of the motorcycle, a Police Service Dog (PSD) was deployed and the subject of the pursuit, a 25-year-old male, was seriously injured. PAPS members provided first aid to the man and contacted EMS, who transported the man to hospital where he received treatment. The man was released from hospital into police custody with follow-up medical treatment required.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and four SIRT investigators was deployed to Prince Albert to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his injury. PAPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the man and his actions. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

