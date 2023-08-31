Tankless Water Heater Market Trends: What to Expect in the Coming Years

Tankless Water Heater

Tankless Water Heater Market Worth $12.3 Bn by 2031 | General Electric, Noritz, Navien, Robert Bosch, Takagi, Bajaj Electricals, Atmor, Hubbel Electric

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global tankless water heater market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Tankless water heaters are a popular choice for energy-conscious homeowners looking to save on energy costs, reduce space requirements, and enjoy the convenience of a continuous supply of hot water. Proper sizing and professional installation are crucial to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

Buy This Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3VMNh5l

A tankless water heater, also known as an on-demand water heater or instantaneous water heater, is a type of water heating system that heats water only when it's needed, as opposed to storing hot water in a tank like traditional water heaters. Tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand, offering several advantages in terms of energy efficiency, space savings, and continuous hot water supply.

The key players that operate in the tankless water heater market are profiled in the report, which include:

A.O. Smith

Bradford White Corporation

EcoSmart Energy Products, Inc.

General Electric

Noritz Corporation

Navien, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiebel Eltron, Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

V-Guard Industries, Ltd

Takagi

Rheem Manufacturing, Co.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Atmor

Hubbel Electric Water Heater Company

Rinnai Corporation

In 2021, the condensing segment accounted for about 62.7% of the share in the global tankless water heater market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2021, the electric segment accounted for 56.7% tankless water heater market share in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.3% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global tankless water heater market.

Commercial is the fastest-growing application segment in the global tankless water heater market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022–2031.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2021, Europe dominated the global tankless water heater market with more than 31.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

These water heaters have proved to be very useful in commercial as well as residential sectors, which, in turn, gives traction to the tankless water heater market growth globally. There are numerous advantages associated with tankless water heaters such as compactness, energy & cost saving, and efficiency. Hence, to improve global sales, manufacturers of tankless water heaters have developed new and innovative tankless water heaters, which are cost-effective in design.

Download Report Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16945

Rise in demand for tankless water heater from residential consumers, rapid growth of smart city infrastructure, and rise in investment toward upgradation of aged government infrastructure are the key factors that significantly contribute toward the growth of the global tankless water heater market.

Europe garnered a dominant share in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain this dominance in the tankless water heater market during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region.

In addition, tankless water heaters have gained importance owing to increase in electrification rate, rise in disposable income in European economies, and rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the tankless water heater market during the forecast period.

Key Features and Benefits:

Energy Efficiency: Tankless water heaters are more energy-efficient than storage tank heaters because they only heat water when needed. There's no continuous energy consumption to maintain a stored reservoir of hot water.

Continuous Supply: Tankless heaters provide a continuous supply of hot water. As long as the heater is appropriately sized for the household's hot water demands, there's no risk of running out of hot water.

Space Saving: Tankless units are compact and wall-mounted, saving valuable floor space compared to traditional water heaters with storage tanks.

Longevity: Tankless water heaters often have a longer lifespan than storage tank heaters. They can last for 20 years or more with proper maintenance.

Reduced Standby Losses: Because there's no stored hot water to lose heat to the environment, tankless heaters eliminate standby heat losses.

Temperature Control: Tankless units allow precise control over water temperature, ensuring consistent comfort.

Variety of Fuel Options: Tankless water heaters are available in electric, natural gas, and propane models, allowing users to choose the most suitable energy source for their home.

Reduced Risk of Water Damage: Since there's no large tank that can leak or rupture, the risk of water damage from a tank failure is eliminated.

Impact of Covid-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted various industries and countries across the globe. Decrease has been witnessed in the growth rate of the industries such as construction & building, transportation, oil & gas, automotive, and energy sectors owing to the lockdown imposed, globally.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16945

Tankless water heater is a heating equipment that heats water by using electricity or gas as its energy sources. It is different from traditional or tanked water heaters as it does not store water and heats water as water passes through the heating units in a short time. There is a water flow sensor in tankless water heaters that starts automatically when it senses the water flow.

Related Reports:-

Gas Water Heater Market by Product Type (Instant, Storage), by Installation Type (Outdoor, Indoor), by Fuel Type (Natural Gas, LPG), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Commercial Water Heater Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Oil, Solar, Hybrid, Others), by Storage Capacity (Below 500 liters, 500-1000 liters, 1000-3000 liters, 3000-4000 liters, 4000 and Above), by Rated Capacity (0-10 kW, 10-50 kW, 50-100 kW, Above 100 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

