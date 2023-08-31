Empowered Sapiens Mulier International Leadership Summit 2023: Building Stronger Communities Through Women’s Empowerment
We firmly believe that when women are empowered, when their voices are heard and their contributions acknowledged, the entire society benefits.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowered Sapiens Mulier Initiative (ESMI) held her annual virtual Leadership Summit on August 26th -August 27th bringing together a powerhouse of different keynote speakers representing the United States of America, United Kingdom, Kenya, Gambia, Nigeria, and different nations in Africa. These two days conference pulled on the expertise of the presenters to uplift, educate, and represent the different advocacies to create a positive impact for women in Nigeria.
𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟏 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
Giftie Umo, founder of Girls Leading Africa, a nonprofit in rural Nigeria, spoke on “Empowering Women in Rural Communities”.
Caroline Rakus-Wojciechowski, a UNESCO fellow in Santiago Regional Bureau of Education for Latin American and Caribbean, spoke on “Leveraging Allies for Innovative Empowerment”.
Dr. Judy Wright, an accomplished medical director, author and global speaker and co-host of the Queens on Call podcast, spoke on the topic of “From Burnout to Fired Up”.
Oumie Sissokho, who has been in grassroots activism for almost two decades and the co-Founder of The Girls Agenda, a young women’s led organization that champions the rights of adolescent girls and young women, spoke on “Overcoming Social Cultural Barriers”.
Obinna Edeh, a lecturer in the Department of Public Law in the University of Nigeria and whose vast experience includes being a consultant for the United Nations Development Program, and served as a staff lawyer, consultant, and advisor for organizations such as the Counsel on African Security and Development, OPCW and more, spoke on “Discussing the legal framework for promoting and protecting the rights of women and the girl child”.
𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟐 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞-𝐮𝐩:
Angela Nguku, a member of the Peoples Advisory Board of the Lancet Global Health Commssion on High Quality Health Systems in the SDG Era and the Deliverer for Good Campaign advisory group in Kenya, spoke on “Navigating the society factor and Owning your leadership space”.
Dr. Joy Ogbemedia, a Senior Lecturer in the Leadership, Governance and People management subject group at Leeds Business School Beckett University, spoke on “Entrepreneurship and Innovation.”
Moderating this powerful summit who also were the main highlight closing keynote speakers were Ambassador Dr. Melody Garcia and Ambassador Dr. Mark Anthony King, who co-founded Soul Script Enterprise, Leaders of UNICEF Unite Orlando, both are multiple award-winning Global Keynote Speakers. Multi-media icons, Humanitarians, authors and Certified Behavioral Coaches in Psycho-Neuro Actualization, Timeline Therapy, Six Sigma, NLP, and more spanning a collective powerhouse background in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, crisis management and the list goes on. Both are not new to global leadership consult and communication. Dr. Garcia spoke on Social Conscious Leadership, the identity of a woman who mobilizes impact and leadership while Dr. King spoke on overcoming societal oppressions that are often faced by women in developing countries.
The searing messages from these keynote speakers elevated the learning and emotional responses of engagement and actions.
𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐝𝐨𝐦
The Empowered Sapiens Mulier Initiative (ESMI) is a non-governmental organization that seeks to provide solutions to socio-cultural women & girl child problems through Community projects and activities while leveraging innovative advocacy strategies.
Founded by 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐨𝐛𝐢 𝐄𝐳𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐦, in 2016 and has a board of trustees running operations that includes scholarships provision, helping circumvent food scarcity, provide mentorship, and outreach work through various programs for women in Nigeria.
ESMI wants to spread the message of hope and compassion. They believe that a single action can make a difference in the community, and that collective action can greatly impact the world.
Through their four pillars found in Education, Advocacy, Women Economic Empowerment and Leadership, ESMI teams work tirelessly each day to contribute their part to the greater good.
They have accomplished much for a smaller sector of the NGO’s but their impact has been deeply felt. The annual summit is a capstone milestone moment to continue to bridge universal gaps in learning and personal development growth. This summit was not your typical feel-good conference, it was transformational messaging brought on by those noted in this year’s powerful line up.
Soul Script was honored with a recognition and award by ESMI for their consulting, contribution, and moderation of this unforgettable event.
For more information, please contact info@sapiensmulier.org
Adaobi Ezeadum
Empowered Sapiens Mulier International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram