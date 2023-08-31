Genetic Insights Propel Dyslexia Treatment Market Driven to US$ 8008.9 Million by 2033, to Surge at 6.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The study outlines the scope and content of the research, covering driving factors, market size, and forecast data for dyslexia treatment. The research study includes detailed segmentations in revenue and shipment, along with 10-year forecasts extending to 2033. Additionally, it discusses key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional insights

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dyslexia Treatment Market demand is expected to value at US$ 8008.9 million in 2033. The dyslexia treatment sales are anticipated to grow US$ 4352.0 million in 2023, exhibiting a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



In recent years, the global dyslexia treatment market has shown significant growth. Dyslexia is a hereditary illness that affects several people worldwide.

Advancing Healthcare Facilities May Support Growth

The demand for disease-specific new medicines and rising healthcare infrastructure development investment are forcing growth in the global dyslexia treatment market. Additional indirect variables that foster profitable market expansion include increased personal disposable income and the substantial unmet demand for this condition.

The Dyslexia Centre of Utah claims that dyslexia is the language-based learning problem that is most common. About 70–80% of people who have reading difficulties have dyslexia. 15-20% of the population, or one in five students, struggle with language-based learning. Both sexes exhibit about equal rates of dyslexia. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), 38% of all fourth-graders have "below basic" reading abilities.

A Noteworthy Opportunity is an Increase in The Rate of Particular Diagnostics.

The diagnostic rate is anticipated to rise because emerging nations are expected to become aware of dyslexia. More work is being put into developing applications to cure dyslexia, helping stimulate the dyslexia treatment market. Also, the diagnostic rate is likely to increase as dyslexia's prevalence increases in emerging economies.

Treatment-Related Side Effects for Dyslexia

One of the dyslexia symptoms and signs that teens and adults regularly experience is having difficulty reading, even when reading aloud. This necessitates a significant amount of writing and reading. Furthermore, the adverse effects of dyslexia treatment include poor spelling, avoiding reading-related tasks, pronunciation mistakes, and problems with word recall, among others. This impedes the dyslexia treatment market.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Regional Outlook

North America controls most of the global dyslexia treatment industry due to its superior healthcare system, strong support from the government, and numerous important corporations with headquarters there. Germany leads Europe, which has the second-leading market share for dyslexia treatment, while the United Kingdom is expanding quickly.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly because of the expansion of dyslexia treatment manufacturers and rising disposable income. India is a crucial market because it has a significant growth rate in Asia and holds a considerable market share for dyslexia treatment. During the forecast period, there may be a significant global expansion in the dyslexia treatment market.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Key Takeaways

In the distribution channel category, the hospital pharmacies segment will acquire a market share of 55.1% between 2023 and 2033.

The United States dyslexia treatment business is to acquire a share of 36.1% by 2023.

Germany’s dyslexia treatment industry is estimated to grab a share of 5.3% by 2023.

Japan’s dyslexia treatment market is likely to hold a share of 4.9% by 2023.

Australia's dyslexia treatment industry will advance at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2023.

by 2023. China’s dyslexia treatment business is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2033.

through 2033. India's dyslexia treatment industry is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United Kingdom's dyslexia treatment business will evolve at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033.

through 2033. By 2023, North America's market share for dyslexia treatment may climb to 41.0%.

By 2023, Europe's dyslexia treatment industry will boost its share to 22.2%.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive dynamics of the global dyslexia treatment market are distorted due to regional variations in the degree of awareness of dyslexia. The dyslexia treatment companies operating in areas that strongly emphasize raising awareness of genetic illnesses have done admirably well recently.

The dyslexia treatment manufacturers’ expansion in nations with diverse healthcare industries could be more active. As a result, it is anticipated that the market's top players for dyslexia treatments might concentrate on raising public knowledge of the various market-growing factors.

Top 10 Players in the Dyslexia Treatment Market:

The Himmel Group DK Pharmachem Pfizer Inc RPG Life Sciences Ltd Wallace Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P. Purdue Pharma Apotex Corporation Unither Pharmaceuticals

Dyslexia Treatment Market Latest Innovations

Launch

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced in December 2022 the creation of an app to aid in treating dyslexia in youngsters. This app, developed as part of the AIIMS Pediatric Neurology Dyslexia Remedial Intervention Program, might enable dyslexia treatment to be completed while sitting at home.

Dystech, an Australian ed-tech business, launched a dyslexia screening tool for the early detection of learning issues in August 2021. It has financed US$ 290,000 to advance the development of its Dyscover platform and make it available to schools and allied health professionals

Dyslexia Treatment Market Key Segmentation

By Drug Type:

Cyclizine-based

Meclizine-based

Dimenhydrinate-based

Methylphenidate-based

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America





