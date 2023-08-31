New Haven Barracks/Arrest on Warrant/Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23B5003414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2023 @ 1930 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Street, Monkton Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

Driving with a Criminally suspended License

ACCUSED: Katelyn A. Russell

AGE:35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2023 at approximately 1930 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Katelyn Russell. Further investigation revealed that Russell had a cite and release warrant for her arrest. Russell was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Russell was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court on August 31, 2023 at 0830 hours for the arrest warrant. Russell was issued an additional citation to appear in Addison County Court on November 27, 2023 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2023 @ 0830 hours/November 27, 2023 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Chittenden/Addison

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

