**UPDATE** Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Offenses
**UPDATE**
CASE#: 23B2003846
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2023 at approximately 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Pedro Guadalupe
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
PASSENGER 1: Raymond Martin
AGE: 80
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
INJURIES: Broken back and rib fractures resulting in a Fatality
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
PASSENGER 2: Juvenile 1
AGE: 11
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
PASSENGER 3: Juvenile 2
AGE: 12
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
PASSENGER 4: Heather Quinn
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER 5: Michael Vell
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lexington, SC
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
ACCUSED: Pedro Guadalupe
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer/ Grossly Negligent Operation-Death Resulting/ Duty to Stop/ Reckless Endangerment
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/13/2023 at approximately 2000 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and the vehicle was back on the roadway. While speaking with the operator he fled the scene and crashed a short distance from the original crash scene. Multiple passengers were transported for their injuries. The male operator refused to identify himself.
The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 2000 hours Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree. The operator was later identified as Pedro Guadalupe of Springfield, MA. A passenger in the vehicle, 80-year-old Raymond Martin of Eden, was transported to Gifford Medical Center with serious injuries and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Mr. Martin died at the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Mr. Guadalupe is facing charges of eluding a police officer, grossly negligent operation with death resulting, duty to stop and reckless endangerment in connection with this incident. The Vermont State Police is working with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on this case.
State police encourage anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. No further information is available at this time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $100,000
MUG SHOT: Not Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.