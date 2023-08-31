UPDATE** Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Offenses

**UPDATE**

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B2003846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2023 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Pedro Guadalupe

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

PASSENGER 1: Raymond Martin

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

INJURIES: Broken back and rib fractures resulting in a Fatality

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

PASSENGER 2: Juvenile 1

AGE: 11

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

PASSENGER 3: Juvenile 2

AGE: 12

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

PASSENGER 4: Heather Quinn

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER 5: Michael Vell

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lexington, SC

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

ACCUSED: Pedro Guadalupe

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer/ Grossly Negligent Operation-Death Resulting/ Duty to Stop/ Reckless Endangerment

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/2023 at approximately 2000 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and the vehicle was back on the roadway. While speaking with the operator he fled the scene and crashed a short distance from the original crash scene. Multiple passengers were transported for their injuries. The male operator refused to identify himself.

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 2000 hours Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree. The operator was later identified as Pedro Guadalupe of Springfield, MA. A passenger in the vehicle, 80-year-old Raymond Martin of Eden, was transported to Gifford Medical Center with serious injuries and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Mr. Martin died at the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Mr. Guadalupe is facing charges of eluding a police officer, grossly negligent operation with death resulting, duty to stop and reckless endangerment in connection with this incident. The Vermont State Police is working with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on this case.

State police encourage anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. No further information is available at this time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023, 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

