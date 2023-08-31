RELEASE: Insurance and Banking Assistance Center To Be Held This Friday and Saturday

News Releases Posted on Aug 30, 2023 in INS

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

GORDON I. ITO

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 30, 2023

Insurance and Banking Assistance Center To Be Held This Friday and Saturday

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division (DCCA) and the Division of Financial Institutions is organizing a supplemental Insurance and Banking Assistance Center event this weekend.

The upcoming event will be on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Whalers Village Parking Lot (2435 Ka’anapali Parkway).

“Last weekend’s event was cut short due to an evacuation, so we are conducting a second Insurance and Banking Assistance Center to meet the needs of the Maui community. The upcoming event will bring together representatives from insurance companies and financial institutions and will include several new participants to help with the insurance claims process and to address the needs of homeowners. We remain committed to supporting Maui during their time of need,’ said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito.

Participants at the upcoming Insurance and Banking Assistance Center include:

Allstate

First Insurance Company of Hawaii

HEMIC

Island Insurance

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Progressive

State Farm

Zephyr Insurance Company

Freedom Mortgage

Hale Mahaolu

LoanCare

LoanDepot

Nationstar Mortgage

PennyMac Financial Services

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Sep. 1 only)

Use of the venue was donated by Whalers Village.

For insurance resources and more information on navigating the insurance claims process when dealing with fire and disaster claims, visit https://cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims.

# # #

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance-related complaints.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582